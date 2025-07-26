Tripura: BSF neutralises two Bangladeshi smugglers Zakir and Mohammad, recovers medicine consignment worth ₹15 lakhs

On Thursday (26th July), the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to smuggle goods from India. The incident occurred along the Belonia-Banshpaduya border near Gate No. 63 of Tripura.

According to reports, the smugglers were identified as Zakir Hossain Millat, Mohammad Yasin Liton and Mohammad Afsar.

The trio were involved in smuggling cosmetics, garments and other items from India to Bangladesh. BSF intercepted the smugglers and this led to a confrontation between the two sides.

🚨 Feni-Tripura Border Clash 🇮🇳🇧🇩



Last night around 11:30 PM, 10–15 Bangladeshi smugglers tried to smuggle cough syrup across the Feni-Tripura border.



BSF issued warnings — when ignored, they opened fire.



🛑 2 dead: • Millat Hossain (21) – died in 🇧🇩

• Mohammad Liton (32) –… pic.twitter.com/rzoljxJ4oO — ARIKA🇮🇳🚩 (@nidhisj2001) July 25, 2025

During the firing exchange, the BSF neutralised Mohammad Yasin Liton on the spot. Mohammad Afsar and Zakir Hossain Millat sustained serious injuries. Millat died during the course of his treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Smuggler Mohammad Afsar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The body of Mohammad Yasin Liton was recovered from the Indian side and sent to the Belonia Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy.

At the same time, a medicine consignment worth ₹15 lakhs was recovered from the site of the incident. The BSF is yet to release an official statement about the incident.