Tripura: Missing electrician’s dead body found in a freezer, was killed over bizarre love triangle with girlfriend and her cousin

On Wednesday, June 11, the dead body of 24-year-old Sariful Islam was discovered from a trolley bag stuck inside an Ice Cream freezer. The youth had disappeared from Agartala’s Indranagar area. His dead body was recovered from Gandacherra market of Dhalai district, about 120 km from Agartala.

The murder reportedly stemmed from a bizarre love triangle involving the victim, a woman, and woman’s cousin and prime accused Dibakar Saha. Senior Police Office K Kiran Kumar said, “Initial investigations point to a love affair between the victim and the woman, who is also a cousin of Dibakar Saha. The love triangle appears to be the motive behind the murder,” said Kiran Kumar K, a senior police officer of West Tripura.

Dibakar had called Sariful to the house of one Joydeep Das, 20, at South Indranagar Kabarkhala area, on the evening of June 8, under the pretext of giving him a gift. It was there that Sariful was suffocated to death and his body stuffed in a trolley bag. Next day, Dibakar’s parents took the bag with them and later stuffed it in a freezer.

6 people have been arrested in the case.