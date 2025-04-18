Truck loaded with cattle bones en route from Jaipur to Unnao seized, driver possessed documents stamped by village development officer

A strange incident came to light in Firozabad on 18th April when locals stopped a suspicious truck in Anandpur village of the Pachokhara police station area, reported Dainik Bhaskar. They noticed the vehicle when a skeleton of cattle fell from it. When the locals questioned the driver, he failed to provide a satisfactory answer.

Following that, the locals immediately informed the police. The Pachokhara police reached the spot and interrogated the driver, who said that he was transporting animal bones from Jaipur to Unnao for auction.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Parul Mishra, the truck was loaded with bones collected from 49 village panchayats. The driver was also found in possession of documents stamped by the Village Development Officer. The driver stated that he chose the Firozabad route via Anandpur-Jarkhi to avoid toll tax. The police are thoroughly investigating the entire matter. The authenticity of the documents and the legality of the transportation of the bones are being verified.



