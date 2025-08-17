On 16th August (local time), a scheduled visit by United States trade negotiators to New Delhi between 25th and 29th August was cancelled by the Trump administration. The decision has delayed the latest round of talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. The cancellation happened after failed Alaska talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump. According to NDTV Profit, the discussions are now expected to be rescheduled but the new dates have not been announced.

The development came just days before Washington’s additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods take effect on 27th August. It will potentially raise duties on some exports to as high as 50%. The move came after the US President decided to penalise India over continued imports of Russian oil. New Delhi has criticised Trump’s decision, calling it unfair as the West, including Europe and the US, continues trade with Moscow.

The missed round also placed uncertainty on the September-October deadline agreed by both sides to conclude the first tranche of the trade pact. Indian officials have insisted that they remain fully engaged with Washington across negotiation, ministerial and diplomatic channels.

Notably, India has stood firm over Russian oil imports, calling it a necessity for the energy needs of Indian citizens. There were some rumours that Indian refineries have reduced Russian oil imports which was refuted by the government. Furthermore, India has refused to import some US products like the ‘non-veg’ milk, as it will not only harm Indian farmers but is also against the religious sentiments of Hindus who use milk and its products in rituals.