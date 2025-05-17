Turkey and Azerbaijan’s boycott in India: Bengaluru’s wholesale cloth merchants suspend trade with the two Pakistan allies

During ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched against terror bases running in Pakistan, countries of Turkey and Azerbaijan had openly supported the backer of terrorists. Turkish drones were even used to attack India by Pakistan for successive nights. Even though all these drones were shot down by India, Turkish support for terrorism and its backers hasn’t gone down well with Indian public.

Several travel websites have removed travel packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan, importers of goods from there have snapped their trade relations and switched to alternatives, now Bengaluru’s wholesale cloth merchants have also snapped their relations with the two countries.

The Bengaluru Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association has decided to cease all import and export of textiles to and from Turkey and Azerbaijan, with immediate effect. This step was taken due to their support to Pakistan.

The Association’s President Prakash Pirgal said, “This collective action has been taken after careful deliberation and in alignment with our commitment to ethical business practices, national sentiment, and the interests of our trade community. As responsible stakeholders in the textile trade sector, we believe it is essential to take principled stands when necessary.”

Pirgal added, “BWCMA is an association of about 3,000 wholesale shops across Bengaluru. Our trade with these countries runs into crores of rupees, a lot of cloth materials come from there and also get exported.”