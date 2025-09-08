TVS Motor to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers from September 22

TVS Motor Company announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of GST rate reduction to customers across its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) portfolio starting September 22, 2025. The decision follows the GST Council’s move to slash GST on ICE vehicles from 28% to 18%, significantly lowering product costs for consumers.

The company stated that the reform appreciably enhances the affordability of ICE vehicles, while electric vehicles will continue to enjoy the concessional 5% GST rate. Commenting on the development, TVS Motor Director and CEO, KN Radhakrishnan, said the rate rationalisation is a bold and transformative step that will strengthen middle-class spending power and accelerate consumption, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

TVS also reaffirmed its commitment to offering trusted, reliable mobility solutions and will undertake extensive communication efforts to inform customers of the benefits.