Two Indian men stabbed to death by Pakistani coworker in Dubai, ’killed just because he was from India’ says one victim’s brother

In Dubai, two Indian men from Telangana have been stabbed to death by their Pakistani coworker on April 11. As per reports, the families of the deceased Indians received the news on April 12, informed by Dubai authorities.

One of the victims is Premsagar from Nirmal district and the other person is Shrinivas from Nizamabad. The MEA is working with the authorities in Dubai to get the bodies back to India for their final rites.

The Pakistani man reportedly injured other persons at the workplace too. Reports cited ‘workplace stress and communal tension’ as the reason. Premsagar’s brother Sandeep has stated that his brother was killed only because he was Indian. Premsagar has two daughters and he had not seen his younger daughter at all, as he had left for Dubai 2 years ago when his wife was pregnant.

The deceased Indians worked at the Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai.