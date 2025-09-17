Days after shots were fired at actor Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly, two men accused of being involved in the incident were killed in police encounter. The encounter took place today in Ghaziabad, where the two suspects were shot by police.

The accused have been identified as Ravindra alias Kallu and Arun, who were active members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang. Both were wanted in multiple criminal cases.

The shooters were tracked after they were spotted on the same motorcycle used during the September 12 firing outside Patani’s house. A joint operation by the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana STF led to a shootout in which both were critically injured.

Kallu and Arun later succumbed to their injuries in hospital, according to police.

On the early hours of 12th Septemter, several rounds were fired at Disha Patani’s house in Civil Lines in Bareilly. The Goldy Brar gang had claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post shortly after the incident. They had alleged that the Patani family had disrespected Sanatana Dharma with remarks against saints Premanand Maharaj and Anidruddhacharya Maharaj.

According to the police, the assailants targeted Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer. At around 3.30 AM on that they, Jagdish Patani woke up to barking of his dogs, and saw two men on a motorcycle near his balcony. When he asked who they were, one of them said, “Kill him,” and opened fire. However, Patani hid behind a pillar immediately and was missed by the shooters.

The attackers had fired several shots, including two shots in the air before fleeing.