Individuals applying for F (student), M (vocational), or J (exchange visitor) visas to enter the United States are being instructed to set all social media accounts to a public viewing setting.

The U.S. State Department announced the new requirement today, stating it is necessary to facilitate enhanced identity verification and security vetting. Officials emphasized that reviewing publicly available online information is crucial for establishing an applicant’s admissibility under U.S. law and ensuring national security.

“This adjustment is vital for our consular officers to conduct thorough and efficient vetting,” a State Department spokesperson stated, “Public access allows us to verify information provided in applications and identify potential threats or inconsistencies related to eligibility.”

The directive applies to all new applicants for these nonimmigrant visa categories. While applicants have long been asked to voluntarily provide social media handles on application forms (DS-160/DS-260), this mandate specifically requires the privacy settings on those platforms to be set to “public” during the adjudication process. Failure to comply could result in significant delays or denial of the visa.

Privacy advocates have expressed immediate concern, arguing the policy is overly intrusive, creates a digital barrier for applicants, and potentially exposes sensitive personal information. The State Department maintains the measure is a necessary security protocol to protect U.S. interests. Applicants are urged to adjust their settings promptly upon applying.