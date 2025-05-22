UAE, Japan extend support to India’s global outreach against terrorism, say ‘We Stand With India’

India has sent multi-party delegations around the world to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism, and why India was forced to launch ‘Operation Sindoor’ that targeted terror camps inside Pakistan. Among the countries that are being visited by Indian Members of the Parliament are Japan and UAE, both have expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor to target those terrorists’ bases, seven multi-party delegations were formed to visit various countries in an effort to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism and highlight India’s policy of zero-tolerance on terrorism on the global stage.

One of those delegations visited UAE, which was led by Shrikant Shinde. During the meeting, the UAE officials expressed their assistance to India’s diplomatic mission and stated, “Islam does not teach the killing of innocent civilians.”

????| Together in the fight against terrorism!



The All-party delegation led by @DrSEShinde held a fruitful meeting with HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan @uaetolerance in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. pic.twitter.com/eGQ3M7jGKh — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) May 22, 2025

Indian delegation to Japan was led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha. There, Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said that, “In this fight against terrorism, Japan stands with India.”

Meanwhile, Indian PM Narendra Modi gave a clear message to Pakistan and stated that India will expose Pakistan globally.