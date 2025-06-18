Ujjain: Nafees pretends to be Kanu Patel to trap Hindu girl, threatens her and pressurises her to convert after she learns the truth

A case of love jihad has come to light from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. A girl has filed a complaint that a man befriended her by introducing himself as a Hindu with the name ‘Kanu Patel’, but later his real name was revealed to be Nafees.

When the girl started distancing herself from him after finding out the truth, Nafees threatened to kill her and started pressuring her to convert to Muslim religion.

According to the Jiwajiganj police station, the accused Nafees connected with the girl on Instagram two months ago and introduced himself as ‘Kanu Patel’. He lured her with the promises of love and marriage. The girl initially refused to meet him, but when Nafees repeatedly pressurised and threatened her, she reached Vishnu Sagar Garden to meet him out of fear. There, the accused, tried to pressurise her to convert, and also tried to molest her.

When the girl screamed and shouted, a crowd gathered around. After this, the girl called her father and informed him about the entire matter. The girl reached the police station and lodged a report. Police have registered a case against the accused Kanu alias Nafees under sections 74, 75, 319 (2), 351 (3) of BNS and Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 2021.