Ujjain: Obscene videos of young girls found in Farman’s phone, angry locals say he and his accomplices blackmailed girls, try to set his house on fire

In Bichrod village of Ujjain, which is known as the city of Mahakal, situation is tense right now after a case of exploitation of young girls came to light. Hindu organizations tried to set fire to the house of accused Farman after the news became public. The organizations say that Farman, Iqrar, Uzair Pathan, Raja Rangrez, Zuber Mansuri, Junaid Mansuri and Faiz Khan trapped Hindu girls of the village in a love trap, made their obscene videos, and blackmailed them.

According to reports, after a young girl’s obscene video went viral on Monday, May 5, the villagers questioned Farman and Iqrar about it. When their phones were checked, obscene photos and videos of girls, and call records were found. Angry villagers handed over Farman to the Ghattiya police station.

After this, local villagers and people associated with Hindu organizations protested against this incident. The enraged people tried to set the houses of the accused on fire, but police and the fire brigade took control of the situation. At present, heavy police force is deployed in the area in view of the tension.

SP Pradeep Sharma said that all the seven accused have been taken into custody. The cyber team is investigating their mobile data. Hindu Jagran organisation’s Neelu said that the accused used to blackmail the girls and extort them.