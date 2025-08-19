UK: 2 elderly Sikh men attacked in Wolverhampton in a racist attack, their turbans removed

On India’s Independence Day, August 15, two Sikh men were the subject of a racist attack in Wolverhampton in England. The two elderly Sikh men were assaulted by three teenagers in a hate crime.

The visuals of the incident show the two Sikh gentlemen lying on the ground, being kicked repeatedly by one of the attackers until he was pulled away by another. The turbans of the Sikh men had also come off during the attack.

Sharing the video of the attack on X, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, “I strongly condemn the horrific attack on two elderly Sikh men in Wolverhampton, UK, during the course of which one Sikh’s turban was removed forcibly.”

▪️This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all).

He further urged West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act swiftly & deliver justice the victims.