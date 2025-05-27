UK woman dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while on holiday in Turkey, autopsy in Britain reveals her heart is missing

28-year-old Beth Martin from the UK went to Turkey for a holiday. Sadly for her, this was going to be the last holiday she was ever going to take. During her flight to Turkey, Beth started feeling unwell but dismissed it as food poisoning. However, after landing in Turkey, Beth Martin became “delirious,” and was hospitalized at Turkey’s Marmara University Pendik Education and Research Hospital in Istanbul.

She had arrived in Turkey with her husband Luke Martin, and their two children on April 27, and breathed her last on April 28. Luke said that the Turkish authorities were uncooperative throughout and even assumed that Beth was poisoned by him.

Eventually, Luke managed to bring his wife’s dead body back to the UK. After an autopsy, the British coroners told him the most shocking thing, his wife’s heart had been removed.

The Turkish authorities have refuted the British coroners’ claims, and are insisting Beth did not undergo any surgical procedures during the preliminary autopsy at the hospital where she died. They are saying that Beth died of cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure, and that is all there is to the case.