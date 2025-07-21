UK’s F-35, grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for 5 weeks, to fly out of India tomorrow

United Kingdom’s F-35 fighter jet, which has been grounded in the state of Kerala, is set to fly out of India tomorrow. The plane had made an emergency landing in Trivandrum after it encountered a hydraulic failure.

The technical fault has now been corrected and the plane has been given clearance to fly out on Tuesday, July 22. The 5th-generation stealth fighter jet is part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently operational in the Indo-Pacific region.

The fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, where after refueling, the jet couldn’t take off.

After being parked in the open for weeks, the jet was finally towed to the hangar on July 6 where it underwent repairs.