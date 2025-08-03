Another video of a stray dog attack has surfaced on social media. This time, the victim was a schoolgirl who was going home when a pack of stray dogs attacked her in Camp Number 5 of the Gurunanak Bazaar area of Ulhasnagar, Thane, in Maharashtra. The schoolgirl narrowly escaped the vicious dog attack.

As seen in the viral video, the child was returning home from school when a pack of stray dogs began chasing her unprovoked. Terrified and running for her life, she was almost bitten multiple times. Fortunately, two local residents intervened just in time and managed to rescue her from the chasing dogs. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which clearly showed the girl panicking as the dogs relentlessly followed her.

The video has sparked outrage among the residents, who are now demanding immediate action from the Municipal Corporation.