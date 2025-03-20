Union Minister Nityanand Rai’s two nephews fire at each other, one dead, other in hospital

In an incident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Union Minister Nityanand Rai’s two nephews reportedly fired at each other following a dispute. The incident took place on the morning of March 20, 2025.

The two real brothers Vishwajit and Jaijit fired at each other, and in the crossfire, even their mother Hina Devi was also injured. The elder brother Vishwajit died on the way to hospital, while younger brother Jaijit and mother Hina Devi are being treated in a Bhagalpur Hospital.

As per reports, both brothers lived together in the same house in Jagatpur village of Navgachiya. They entered into a dispute over a minor issue of tap water and that started the argument which later escalated. Hina Devi is apparently the sister of Union Minister Rai.