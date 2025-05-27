United States threatens foreign students with Visa cancellations if they skip classes or drop out of College

United States has warned foreign students that there Visas may get cancelled if they skip classes or drop out of College. They may also lose eligibility for future US visas. The announcement was shared by US Embassy in India.

Sharing the announcement, the US Embassy wrote, “If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues.”

Notably, this announcement comes amidst US President Donald Trump’s mass deportation drive of illegal immigrants as well as foreign students.