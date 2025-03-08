On 8th March, UP Police announced that the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested a wanted terrorist linked to Hizbul Mujahideen from Moradabad. The terrorist has been identified as Ulfat Hussain, also known as Mohammad Saif-ul-Islam, Afzal, and Hussain Malik. He hails from Poonch district in Kashmir and had a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head.

According to ATS officials, Hussain had been absconding since 2002 after receiving training at a Hizbul Mujahideen camp in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He had reportedly arrived in Moradabad to execute a major terrorist attack. In July 2001, he was caught with an AK-47, an AK-56, two pistols, 12 hand grenades, 50 detonators, 29 kg of explosives, and 507 live cartridges.

Despite being arrested, he secured bail and later absconded, leading to a warrant being issued against him by a Moradabad court. The police had placed a bounty on him before his eventual capture.