UP: Former divisional vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha shot dead in Aligarh

In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, a former divisional vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and close aide of BJP MP Satish Gautam was shot dead. The incident took place on Friday, July 25.

The victim, 45-year-old Sonu Chaudhary was also a property dealer and ran a transport business along with it.

As per the Amar Ujala report, the attackers stopped his car, spoke with him and then opened fire on him. He was hit with 7 bullets and died on the spot.

The murder took place around 9:30 AM near Kondara village in the Harduaganj area of Aligarh. Among the two attackers, one sat inside the car with Sonu Chaudhary while the other stood near the car window.