On 23rd July, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The child, Krishna Kant, had stepped out in the morning to buy biscuits from a nearby shop, barely 200 metres from his home in Patraha village. While returning, a pack of stray dogs surrounded him. They dragged him to a secluded spot and tore him apart.

A woman from the neighbourhood heard his cries and rushed to the spot. She saw five to six dogs savaging the child. She managed to chase them away with stones and alerted the family. However, by the time they arrived, Krishna had succumbed to his injuries. His mother, Gita, collapsed in shock. Krishna was the only son among four daughters. Locals say repeated complaints about the stray dog menace have been ignored by the authorities.

