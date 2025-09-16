The Government of Uttar Pradesh has announced a stringent new rule to curb the stray dog menace in the state. Under the new rule, if a dog bites someone for the second time, it will be confined permanently to an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre. The first incident will lead to ten days of monitoring at the centre, where the dog will be treated, vaccinated against rabies, and fitted with a microchip to trace its movement.

State authorities have clarified that a medical certificate from a government hospital is required as proof of a dog bite. If the same dog attacks again, a three-member committee comprising a livestock officer, a municipal representative, and a member of the SPCA will investigate the matter. The committee will examine if the dog was provoked and assess its behaviour. Only in cases where a person formally adopts the animal will release be considered. Otherwise, it will remain in lifelong confinement.