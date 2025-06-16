UP: Jobs and money being used to lure people to convert to Christianity in Etah, 4 arrested

A case of forced religious conversion by enticing Hindus with jobs and money has come to light from Aliganj town in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Police raided the house of a man named Sundar Singh and arrested 4 people in the case.

At the time of the raid, two dozen women were discovered in a room on the first floor of the house. Along with this, propaganda material of evangelists was also recovered. Reportedly, the two dozen women were gathered there for their conversion. The women also had pamphlets related to Christianity in their hands.

Hindu organizations like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had lodged a complaint in this case. They had gathered outside the police station and asked for action in the matter.

Hindu organizations said that the women were being converted by luring them with jobs and money. Police have registered an FIR against the 4 accused and their interrogation is going on.