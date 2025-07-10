Thursday, July 10, 2025

UP: Mehtab records video of daughter of cancer patient in a hospital while she was bathing, tries to blackmail her into having sex with him

At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital of Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Mehtab recorded a video of a girl while she was bathing. The victim had come to the hospital to care for her cancer-stricken mother. while she was bathing in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, Mehtab was in the hospital to allegedly care for his ill wife who is suffering from Tuberculosis.

After recording the video, Mehtab tried to blackmail the girl and tried to force her into having sexual relationships with him.

The victim lodged a report against the accused in the medical police station, after which the police have arrested the accused.

Further investigation in the case is underway and Police have confiscated CCTV footage of the hospital.

