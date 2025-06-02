UP: Rafi stabs Saira 18 times with a screwdriver, pierces her private parts, ‘Missed Calls’ led to his arrest

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a horrific case of murder has come to light where a man named Rafi brutally killed Saira. On Saturday, Saira had gone to get fodder for her goat, but she never returned. A day later, her blood-soaked body with multiple stab wounds was found in a field nearby. She was repeatedly stabbed with a screwdriver and killed by Rafi.

Saira’s killer was reportedly traced through missed calls on Saira’s phone. During investigation, police found 5 missed calls on Saira’s mobile phone. When they checked the number, it was traced to a man named Rafi who lives in the same village.

Saira’s mother, Safina, then told police that Rafi used to harass her daughter. After this revelation, Police took Rafi into custody, and during interrogation, Rafi admitted to the police that he had killed Saira.

Rafi was stalking Saira and fed up of this, Saira got Rafi beaten up by another man from the village. Angered over this, Rafi decided to take revenge, and brutally killed Saira.