UP: Sitapur Police solves journalist’s murder case, priest Shivanand had hired shooters after he was caught abusing a minor

The Sitapur Police has revealed the plot behind the sensational murder of a young journalist in the area. As per the investigation, journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee was murdered on March 8 on orders from one Shivanand Baba, a priest at a local temple.

As per the police, the journalist had caught the priest in the act of sexually abusing a minor, and had confronted the priest about it, threatening to publish the news.

The police revealed that Priest Shivanand alias Vikas Rathore had hired shooters Nirmal Singh and Aslam Ghazi by paying Rs 4 lakhs to silence the journalist, and got Vajpayee killed on March 8. All 3 accused have been arrested. Sitapur police had deployed multiple teams to trace CCTV and call records to scan the crime scene and suspects.

Aslam Ghazi and Nirmal Singh are professional criminals and history sheeters. Police have revealed that Shivanand had left to party with a friend after getting Vajpayee killed.