Upset over lack of Diwali bonus and pay cut, Driver himself set fire to the company bus, resulted in 4 deaths

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, a bus owned by Vyoma Graphics, carrying 14 employees to work, caught fire in the Hinjawadi area near Pune. There were 14 employees on board, and while 10 of them managed to save their lives, 4 employees sadly died after the emergency door at the back failed to open.

Now it has come to light that the disgruntled Driver of the bus himself set fire to the company vehicle. Among the grudges of the bus driver was that he didn’t get Diwali bonus or a salary hike. The bus driver also had differences with some of the employees of the company.

The accused had procured benzene. He had also kept a cloth used to wipe toners in the bus. On Thursday, as the bus neared Hinjawadi, he lit a match and set the cloth on fire. He jumped from the moving bus after setting it on fire.