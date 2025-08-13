US: BAPS temple vandalised with anti-India, anti-Modi grafitti by suspected Khalistanis, 4th incident this year

A Hindu temple run by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) was reportedly desecrated by pro-Khalistan elements in Greenwood of Indiana in the United States. Anti-Indian graffiti and words against PM Modi were found painted on the temple’s walls. It was the fourth instance of this kind in the country this year.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha referred to the act as a “hate crime” and wrote, “For the 4th time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir has only strengthened our community’s resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior,”

For the 4th time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) also slammed the bigotry and highlighted, “Vandalizing temples with anti-India graffiti is a tactic often used by pro-Khalistan separatist activists…”

BREAKING| For the 4th time in less than a year, a Hindu Mandir (temple) has been desecrated—this time the @BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN.

Vandalizing temples with anti-India graffiti is a tactic often used by pro-Khalistan separatist activists—and a stark reminder of how slurring…

The incident was denounced by the Indian Embassy in Chicago, which also called for the police to take stringent actions to prevent hate crimes.

Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees…

Notably, the incident has transpired a few days before Krishna Janmashtami. Another identical incident occurred in the United States in March when an unidentified individual desecrated a BAPS Hindu temple in California.