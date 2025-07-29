US: Boeing 787 Dreamliner declares ‘MayDay’ shortly after takeoff from Washington Airport due to engine failure

In a major scare to the passengers onboard a United Airlines flight from Washington DC to Munich, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner they were travelling on suffered an engine failure shortly after take off. The flight was at an altitude of just 5000 feet when the crew had to declare ‘MayDay’ due to the engine failure and return to the Dulles Airport in Washington.

The engine failure prompted the flight crew to issue an emergency call and coordinate closely with air traffic controllers to ensure a safe return. The aircraft was placed in a holding pattern northwest of Washington to safely dump fuel and manage its weight for landing.

The the aircraft remained air-bound for 2 hours and 38 minutes in a holding pattern to safely dump fuel before landing back at Washington Dulles Airport.

This incident is the latest in a series of unfortunate incidents involving Boeing aircrafts.