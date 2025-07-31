US: F-35 fighter jet crashes in California near a Naval base, pilot ejects safely

On Wednesday (local time), a US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed in the state of California. The crash took place around 60 kilometers southwest of the city of Fresno in Central California.

As per the US Navy statement, the crash took place near the Naval Air Station Lemoore. Notably, NAS Lemoore is the US Navy’s newest and largest jet base.

US Navy, in a statement, said, “The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel.”

The statement added, “At 4:30 local time, an “F-35C attached to the VFA-125 ‘Rough Raiders’ went down not far from NAS Lemoore.”