US: Indian-origin octogenarian family dies in car crash, victims had been missing for 5 days

Four members of an Indian-origin family, who went missing from Buffalo, New York, in the US, while on their way to a temple in West Virginia, were found dead on Saturday night (2nd August local time).

The octogenarian victims were identified as Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86) and Gita Divan (84).

As per reports, the family was travelling from Buffalo to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia. They died in a car crash.

The bodies of the victims, along with their crashed vehicle, were found by authorities at around 9.30 pm (local time) on Saturday along Big Wheeling Creek Road.

The senior citizens were last seen at a Burger King outlet in Pennsylvania on 29th July. An examination of the CCTV footage of the Burger King outlet revealed two members of the group entering the outlet.

Their last credit card transaction also showed the same location. A Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader had picked up their vehicle heading south on I-79 at 2:45 pm on Tuesday.