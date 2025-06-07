US lawmaker tells Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan delegation to act against Jaish-e-Mohammed, protect the minorities

Pakistan had sent a delegation led by their former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to US to try and garner support for themselves after Operation Sindoor. This step was taken after countries across the world expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. However, things are not going well for the Bilawal led delegation. Instead of getting support, they are being clearly told to act against terrorists inside Pakistan.

US Congressman Brad Sherman, during a meeting with the delegation, urged them to act decisively against the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), calling it a “vile” group responsible for heinous acts. Notably, JeM had also brutally murdered US citizen Daniel Pearl.

The Congressman from California’s 32nd congressional district also urged Pakistan to protect the minorities in the country. “Christians, Hindus and Ahmadiyya Muslims must be allowed to practice their faith and participate in the democratic system without fear of violence, persecution, discrimination, or an unequal justice system”, he said.