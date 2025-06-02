US: Mohamed Soliman attacks pro-Israel rally with Molotov cocktails, screams pro-Palestine slogans, 6 injured in the terror attack

6 people suffered burn injuries in what has been described as a ‘targeted terror attack’ by the FBI in Boulder, Colorado in the United States of America. A group of Jewish protesters were holding a march at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder for the release of Israeli hostages held by the terror group Hamas when they came under attack.

Eyewitnesses said that the suspect used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw Molotov cocktails that burned multiple victims. After the attack, the suspected terrorist started screaming slogans like “End Zionists!” “Palestine is Free!”, and “They are killers!”, as the injured victims were being tended to.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as a “targeted terror attack.” FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Michalek said that it was clear this is a targeted act of violence and it is being investigated as an act of terrorism.