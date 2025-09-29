Monday, September 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump announces 100 per cent tariffs on movies made outside the US

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump smiles during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual four day conference geared toward energizing and connecting conservative youth hosts some of the country's leading conservative politicians and activists. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

In a fiery Truth Social post on Monday, former President Donald Trump declared he will slap a 100% tariff on “any and all movies made outside the United States.”

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

However, he offered no details on when or how such a sweeping measure could take effect, but the bold pronouncement signals his intent to extend his protectionist agenda into America’s entertainment industry.

In a subsequent tweet, the American President announced that he will be imposing substantial tariffs on companies that aren’t manufacturing furniture in the US.

“In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow!!!” Trump posted.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com