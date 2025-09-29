US President Donald Trump announces 100 per cent tariffs on movies made outside the US

In a fiery Truth Social post on Monday, former President Donald Trump declared he will slap a 100% tariff on “any and all movies made outside the United States.”

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

However, he offered no details on when or how such a sweeping measure could take effect, but the bold pronouncement signals his intent to extend his protectionist agenda into America’s entertainment industry.

In a subsequent tweet, the American President announced that he will be imposing substantial tariffs on companies that aren’t manufacturing furniture in the US.

“In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow!!!” Trump posted.