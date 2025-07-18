Friday, July 18, 2025

US: Three cops killed in explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s training facility

At least three police officers have been killed in an explosion at a police training facility in Loss Angelese in the US. The incident took place just before 7:30 a.m. Friday (local time) at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau and Arson/Explosives Detail including the bomb squad are located at the facility.

Although the exact nature of the explosion is not known yet, reports indicated that the Sheriff’s Enforcement Bureau personnel were handling some kind of explosives that led to a mishap. Therefore, the incident is believed to be an accident.

The training centre has been evacuated after the incident, and the roads around it have been closed.  LAPD’s bomb squad responded to the scene to remove other potential explosives safely.

In a post on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents are at the scene working to learn more.

