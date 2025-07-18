US: Three cops killed in explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s training facility

At least three police officers have been killed in an explosion at a police training facility in Loss Angelese in the US. The incident took place just before 7:30 a.m. Friday (local time) at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau and Arson/Explosives Detail including the bomb squad are located at the facility.

Although the exact nature of the explosion is not known yet, reports indicated that the Sheriff’s Enforcement Bureau personnel were handling some kind of explosives that led to a mishap. Therefore, the incident is believed to be an accident.

The training centre has been evacuated after the incident, and the roads around it have been closed. LAPD’s bomb squad responded to the scene to remove other potential explosives safely.

I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.



Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

In a post on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents are at the scene working to learn more.