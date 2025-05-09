US Vice President JD Vance says India-Pak conflict is “fundamentally, none of our business”

On the night of May 9, Thursday, Pakistan launched a large scale missile and drone attack targeting military and civilian establishments in India. Indian Air Defence Systems effectively foiled the attack by the rogue nation.

Following the foiled attack, US Vice-President J.D. Vance said that though he and President Donald Trump are encouraging both the countries to de-escalate, but the conflict between India and Pakistan is “fundamentally none of our business”.

Speaking to Fox News, Vance said, “What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it. You know, America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can’t tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so, we’re going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels.”

The US VP also said that they don’t think this conflict is going to escalate into a broader regional war.