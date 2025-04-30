USA: Colombian-American influencer Valentina Gomez storms Muslim rally at State Capitol, abuses Islam

Valentina Gomez, a social media influencer and MAGA supporter, went to a Muslim rally at the Texas State Capitol, in the United States. A video of the incident soon went viral online. It featured her taking the microphone and speaking strongly against Islam. “Islam has no place in Texas. Help me to Congress so we can end the Islamization of America. I only fear God,” she wrote on X.

She allegedly declared, “Islam is the religion of r*pe, inc*st and p*dophilia where they bow down to a stupid rock and a flase prophet. I will never let Sharia Law take over Texas. This is a Christian nation. There are 57 Muslim nations.” The crowd tried to shut her down by shouting, “Allahu Akbar” amid heated exchange of “go back to where you came from” with the attendees.

Colombian-American Valentina Gomez, a real estate investor, was raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, after immigrating to the country in 2009. She ran for Missouri secretary of state in 2024 and her campaign strategies garnered more attention from the press. She ran through an LGBTQ+ area while urging voters not to be “weak and gay” and burning LGBTQ+ books in her videos. She has also expressed her opposition to undocumented immigrants, claiming that those who perpetrate violent crimes “deserve to be ended.”