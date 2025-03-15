USA: Donald Trump administration considers travel ban on 41 countries including Pakistan

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January this year, his administration has been in a hyperactive mode making major decisions left, right and center. Now the next major decision could be a travel ban on people from 41 countries, a reported memo of the administration shows.

As per news agency Reuters, a US official said under the condition of anonymity, that the list was temporary and could change later, as it hasn’t yet been approved by US secretary of state Marco Rubio.

As per the Memo, full travel ban will extend to people from Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Partial visa suspension will extend to people from Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan.

26 other countries in the list, including Pakistan, will be suspended if they don’t fix the issues highlighted by the US administration.

Notably, during his first term as US President, Donald Trump had imposed a travel ban on some Islamic countries.