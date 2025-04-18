USA: Indian-American man shot dead in Chicago park

An Indian origin man was shot dead in the city of Chicago, USA, in a public park. 28-year-old Kevin Patel was shot in Lincoln Park in Chicago and later died in the hospital.

The Chicago police said that Kevin Patel was shot at around 9:20 pm (local time) on April 16, in the 800-block of Chicago’s West Lill Avenue.

A local resident Garret Moores came across the wounded Patel and rushed him to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Moores said that he was helped by two other people and that Patel was breathing and responsive on the way to the hospital.

The motive for the murder is not yet clear.