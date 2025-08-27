A tragic mass shooting unfolded on Wednesday morning at a school in Minneapolis in the USA, leaving at least two people dead and over a dozen injured, including children. The incident took place at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in South Minneapolis, during the first week of the school.

The attack occurred around 8:30 AM CDT when a gunman dressed in all black and armed with a rifle opened fire, possibly during an all-school morning mass.

Emergency responders, including Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), St. Paul Police, State Patrol, and EMS units from North Memorial and Allina, initiated a mass casualty response.

Initial reports cited up to 20 victims, with four in critical condition and two confirmed deceased at the scene. Unconfirmed accounts mentioned a possible explosive device inside the building, prompting additional fire crew involvement.

The shooter is also dead, with some reports indicating he may have died by suicide, and no officers were injured.

A post on X by MN Crime stated, “MINNEAPOLIS: 509 W 54th St, Annunciation Church – Police are responding to an active shooter call. Police are reporting 20 victims. A man dressed in all black and armed with a rifle was reported at the scene. EMS has requested a Mass Casualty Response and fire crews are bringing in additional resources.”

They added that EMS have transported mor than a dozen victims from the scene, including several under the age of 13.

MN Crime further stated, “Police confirm the shooter at Annunciation Church, 509 W 54th St, is “contained” and there is no active threat to the community. Drivers and residents are asked to avoid W 54th St between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave while emergency crews assist victims. Families of children at the school should go to the reunification site at Annunciation School, 525 W 54th St.”

President Donald Trump said that he has been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He posted on Truth Social, “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stated he was briefed on the situation, with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and State Patrol on site, expressing prayers for the affected students and staff.

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.



I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed he is monitoring developments and urged the public to give responders space.

This event follows a separate shooting yesterday near Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, where one person was killed and six injured. Authorities continue to secure the scene at 509 W 54th St., and the investigation is ongoing.