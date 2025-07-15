On 9th July, the dead body of 15-year-old Uwais was found by Meerut police. He had been missing since 9th July. Police have arrested the key accused in the case, 22-year-old Asad, who has not only admitted to killing Uwais but also his 11-year-old brother Rehan, who went missing in April.

Reportedly, the accused attempted to force homosexual acts on both boys. When they refused, he strangled them with a rope. When Uwais went missing on 9th July, his family received a ransom message of Rs 5 lakh the next day.

Uwais’s body was recovered from beneath bricks at an under-construction site. While guiding police to the second crime scene, Asad opened fire using a hidden pistol. Police retaliated, and Asad sustained bullet injuries in both legs.

Police have also arrested Asad’s father and four brothers. A search is ongoing for Rehan’s remains.