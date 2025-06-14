Student posts disturbing message on Instagram about committing suicide, UP police reach his home within minutes and save his life

The Uttar Pradesh police have saved the life of a 20-year-old boy, who was about to commit suicide, by promptly responding to an alert raised by Meta.

The victim (name withheld) had posted a chilling message on Instagram about taking his own life. He had sought forgiveness from his brothers. Meta sent an alert to the social media cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which they conveyed the message to the Deoria police.

The cops responded within just 12 minutes and rescued the boy to safety.

In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh DGP informed, “When a Noose Was Near, UP Police Was Nearer: A boy in Deoria posted a chilling Instagram message moments before attempting suicide.”

A boy in Deoria posted a chilling Instagram message moments before attempting suicide. Within 12 minutes of meta alert @DeoriaPolice traced the location, broke open the door, and saved his life just in time.https://t.co/wgTKW27FaU — DGP UP (@dgpup) June 14, 2025

“Within 12 minutes of meta alert, Deoria Police traced the location, broke open the door, and saved his life just in time,” the tweet emphasised.

Reportedly, the location of the 20-year-old student was traced using his mobile phone. After the police reached his home and inquired about his whereabouts, the family members said that he was in his room.

The cops wasted no time in breaking open the door and stopping the victim from taking his own life by hanging. The student was in a state of depression after having received a notice from the bank for failing to repay loans.

Between 1st January 2023 and 31st May 2025, the Uttar Pradesh police have saved the lives of 986 people individuals through active cooperation with Meta.