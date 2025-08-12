On 11th August, an eight-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog in the Alipur neighbourhood of Gajraula town in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident left the child with wounds on his arms and legs.

The victim has been identified as Ahad Saifi. He was playing outside his home when the stray dog suddenly attacked him. Two passers-by intervened and managed to pull the child free from the animal’s grip. The attack was captured on a nearby CCTV camera that showed the dog lunging at the boy without provocation.

Family members rushed Ahad to the Community Health Centre, where he is undergoing treatment. Residents said the same dog had bitten several other children in recent days, raising concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the area. Locals have urged the authorities to take immediate action before another serious incident occurs.

OpIndia is doing a series on the stray dog menace in India which can be checked here.