Hapur: Muslim woman gives birth to her 12th child, calls it a ‘blessing of Allah’

A 42-year-old Muslim woman named Gudiya in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, gave birth to her 12th child. Gudiya, who lives in Bajrangpuri Mohalla in Pilkhuwa town, gave birth to her daughter in the ambulance on Thursday (28 March 2025) while being taken to Meerut. She described this as the blessing of Allah.

Gudiya and her husband Imamuddin gave birth to 12 children, out of which 2 twins passed away. They gave one of their children to her brother-in-law, and now they are left with nine children.

However, the Chief Medical Officer (CMS) of the hospital where Gudiya delivered her child said that this is the 14th child born to Imamuddin and Gudiya. The CMS said that the mother and the child were completely healthy. She said that the child was born outside the hospital, and later he was brought to the hospital and given other treatment.

As per a ground report of Dainik Bhaskar, their elder son, Sahil (24 years), said that both his mother and new sister are fine. But the situation is not easy. Gudiya’s husband, Imamuddin, is an alcohol addict.

When asked if she will have more children, Gudiya replies, “It is Allah’s will. There is no food in the house. If we eat in the morning, we worry about the evening; if we eat in the evening, we worry about the morning.”