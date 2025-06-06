Uttar Pradesh: Head teacher Rafat Khan suspended after video showing school’s name in Urdu goes viral

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, the Head Teacher of a government primary school, Rafat Khan, has been suspended for writing the school’s name in Urdu alongside Hindi. The video showing this violation of regulations went viral on social media.

District Basic Education Officer Yogendra Kumar told PTI that the video, which surfaced online three days ago, showed the name of Primary School Sahanpur II written in both Hindi and Urdu on its exterior and interior walls, which is against the language related regulations in the state.

After the video came to the notice of the authorities, Rafat Khan was suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against him.

However, Rafat Khan has said that the video that went viral is old and the Urdu text has already been removed from the school board.