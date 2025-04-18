Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests Mizan for sexually assaulting a Lithuanian tourist at Agra Fort

A man named Mizan was arrested on Thursday (17th April) for molesting a woman tourist from Lithuania at Agra Fort in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The victim was visiting the Agra Fort on Wednesday (16th April) when Mizan, a resident of Mewat, Haryana, touched her inappropriately. The incident reportedly took place when the victim and her male friend were waiting in a security queue.

A complaint was lodged at the tourist police station. He was produced before the court on Thursday. An investigation is being conducted by the police in the matter. SHO tourist police, Ruby Singh, said that Mizan touched the woman inappropriately. When he repeated the act, she caught him and informed the police.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After reviewing CCTV footage and conducting inquiries, we arrested Mizan, a tourist from Mewat, Haryana, “Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Ahmed said.