On the Delhi-Dehradun highway in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Muslims were running a dhaba under the name of ‘Pandit Ji Vaishno‘. The police have registered a case against the owner, Sanwaar, his son Adil, Zubair and two others after the Hindu organisations protested.

The case was registered on Sunday,29th June, 2025, when the teams of the Hindu organisations were checking the hotels and dhabas located on the route of the Kanwar. During this time, it came to light that a Pandit Ji Vaishno Dhaba, located on Delhi-Dehradun NH-58, is run by a Muslim man named Sanwaar under a fake Hindu identity.

According to media reports, the Hindu organisation here asked for an Aadhaar card from the owner of the dhaba, but he refused to give it. After this, the name ‘Jabir’ was written on the online payment scanner, while there was a board named ‘Diksha Sharma’ outside.

The owner of the dhaba and other employees also alleged that their pants were removed to confirm that they were Muslim. Sumit Bajrangi of the Hindu organisation denied the allegations.