Uttar Pradesh: Shooters Rizwan and Akeel, who had murdered journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee, killed in a police encounter 

In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, two contract criminals named Raju alias Rizwan Khan and Sanjay alias Akeel Khan have been killed in an encounter with the STF team on the morning of Thursday, August 7. Rizwan and Akeel were brothers, and they were both wanted for the murder of journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee in March this year.

As per reports, the STF team of UP police got a tip-off that both shooters had been seen in the Piswa area of Sitapur. While the STF team was conducting a check in the area, Rizwan and Akeel were seen going on a motorbike. The police asked them to stop, but they fired at the police team to escape.

In the retaliatory firing by the police team, Rizwan and Akeel got injured. They were taken to the district hospital but were declared dead.

Journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee was murdered on March 8 this year by Rizwan and Akeel. In the police investigation, it was found that Shivanand Baba alias Vikas Rathore had hired contract killers to get Vajpayee killed.

Rizwan and Akeel were history sheeters and contract killers from the Atawa village in Mishrikh police station area.