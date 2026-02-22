Uttar Pradesh: Video of Soheb Khan spitting on rotis in Aligarh hotel goes viral on social media, arrested

On 21st February, Aligarh police arrested a cook identified as Soheb Khan after a video showing him spitting on tandoori rotis went viral on social media. Police swung into action immediately and identified the hotel after receiving information about the incident on social media platforms. The location was identified as Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel located in Teli Pada under Rorawar police station limits. Police raided the place and took Soheb into custody. The hotel has been shut pending further action.

#अलीगढ :- अलीगढ मे थूक लगाकर रोटी बनाने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहा है वायरल



सादाव चिकन दरबार के नाम से चल रहा होटल की वीडियो आई सामने



वायरल वीडियो बीते कल रात की बताई जा रही है



होटल पर मुस्लिम कारीगर रोटी बनाते हुए रोटियों पर थूक लगाता हुआ आ रहा है नजर



विगत… pic.twitter.com/29k8lYVART — Bharat State|भारत स्टेट (@bharat_state) February 21, 2026

Two short video clips, each around six seconds long, surfaced on social media on 21st February, where the cook was seen preparing rotis in a tandoor and spitting on them before cooking. As the video went viral, locals expressed anger and lodged a complaint with the police. OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR in the matter.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered under Sections 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, based on a complaint by Lokesh Varshney at Rorawar police station on 21st February against Soheb Khan.

Source: UP police

In his complaint, Varshney stated that he saw a video on social media in which a person was spitting on rotis while preparing them at a hotel. The complaint specifically named Soheb Khan as the individual seen in the footage and identified the establishment as Shadab Chicken Darbar Dhaba. The complainant added that the act was harmful to the public at large and sought strict legal action.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was registered and legal proceedings were initiated.

Food department seals hotel, collects samples

Given the seriousness of the allegations involving food contamination, a team from the food safety department also reached the premises. Officials collected food samples for testing and ordered the temporary closure of the establishment pending completion of the investigation.

Circle Officer City II, Kamlesh Kumar, confirmed that the video was received via social media on 21st February. He stated that immediate action was taken, the dhaba was identified, an FIR was registered under appropriate sections, and the accused was arrested. The concerned department has also been informed for further necessary action.