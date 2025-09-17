Uttar Pradesh: SP leader’s nephew Awez kills man who tried to stop him from overspeeding and performing stunts in residential areas

In UP’s Muzaffarnagar, a man named Awez, the nephew of a local SP leader, has killed another man from his own neighbourhood upon being prevented from overspeeding and performing stunts in moving vehicles. As per reports, the deceased person, identified as one Afsar, had tried to tell accused Awez that he should not be performing stunts in an area where kids and children walk.

Awez reportedly threatened Afsar, and came back to fight with him with uncle Annu Kureshi, who is a councillor from Ward 48. Awez stabbed Afsar with a knife and ran away from the spot. Afsar soon bled to death. The incident occured in the South Khalapar area of Muzaffarnagar.

Awez, his brother Sahil and their councillor uncle are absconding after the incident. Police have filed an FIR.